Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

