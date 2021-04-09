Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 13,832 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 1,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

