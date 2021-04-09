ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.89

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.89 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 46,829 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £75.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

