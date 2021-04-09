Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.91.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.52. 4,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

