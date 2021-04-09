Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have commented on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $930.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

