HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $465.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research lifted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set a $600.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.25. 5,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -284.08 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $18,984,218. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

