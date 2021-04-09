$0.52 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $33.96. 7,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,854. Veritex has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

