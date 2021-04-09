Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.50

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 2360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $735.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

