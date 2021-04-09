extraDNA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $611,853.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $1.58 million and $611,853.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,230.36 or 0.99957484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.00465091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.00327373 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.31 or 0.00786722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

