Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $325,883.12 and $437.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00054609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00620460 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038720 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

