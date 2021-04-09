Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

