Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Up 4.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.