Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

