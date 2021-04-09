Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $53,866.35

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $53,866.35 and approximately $25,946.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

