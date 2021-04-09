Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$93.86

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$91.01. 334,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of -86.80. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$16.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.