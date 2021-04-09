DIA Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. DIA has a market cap of $188.33 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00008014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00084539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.67 or 0.00621587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038246 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,277,656 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.

