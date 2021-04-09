ChainX Trading Up 4.5% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.98 or 0.00025677 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $115.71 million and $2.37 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

