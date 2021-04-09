Chris Carney Buys 80 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 80 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Chris Carney bought 88 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Monday, February 8th, Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

TW traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 186.55 ($2.44). The stock had a trading volume of 7,953,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

