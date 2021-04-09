CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.45. 25,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.37.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

