John Christopher Morgan Sells 7,539 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

MGNS traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,207. The stock has a market cap of £877.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,702 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,457.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

