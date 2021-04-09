John Christopher Morgan Sells 7,539 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).
John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).
MGNS traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company had a trading volume of 67,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,207. The stock has a market cap of £877.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,892 ($24.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,702 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,457.65.
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
