Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 236 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.02. 81,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.