WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 843.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $222.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

