Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

MMC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,742. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

