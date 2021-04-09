Somerset Trust Co Buys 157 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.03. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,435. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.73 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

