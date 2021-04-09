Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 117,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

