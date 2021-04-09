Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $3.62 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Twitter comprises 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,444,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twitter by 771.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after buying an additional 946,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970,072. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

