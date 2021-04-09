Foundation Resource Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,663. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

