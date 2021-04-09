Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 850,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,056,805. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

