Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.37. 15,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,210. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

