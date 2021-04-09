Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $6,094,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. 913,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,463,758. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

