Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,826 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 2.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,674,656. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

