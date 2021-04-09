$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

