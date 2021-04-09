Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.77. 95,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

