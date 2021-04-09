Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 2,050 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.91.

GS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.87. 95,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

