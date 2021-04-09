Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.47. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $220.62 and a 12 month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

