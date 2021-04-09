Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,606. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

