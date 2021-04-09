Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,181.05

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,181.05 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32), with a volume of 15,037 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.23 million and a P/E ratio of 77.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.64.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

