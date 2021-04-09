H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $265.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.76 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 300.90 ($3.93), with a volume of 32,264 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of £119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 295.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265.92.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.