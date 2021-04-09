Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.31

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and traded as high as $25.89. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 6,255 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

