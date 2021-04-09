GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0692

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $30,597.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,152.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.13 or 0.03546050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.00384214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.61 or 0.01094718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.24 or 0.00481897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.84 or 0.00450264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00336632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00032163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003589 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.