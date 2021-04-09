Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 39,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

