Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.81. 40,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.