Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. 609,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

