UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.49. 25,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.66 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

