Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.46. 563,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.