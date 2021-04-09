HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.