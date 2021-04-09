151,081 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $954.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

