Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,936 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 557.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

PXD stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.76. 25,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,454. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

