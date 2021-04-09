Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,883. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.