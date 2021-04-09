Old Port Advisors Sells 2,319 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.88. 24,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

